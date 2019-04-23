Cyprus probes 'unprecedented' killings by serial killer suspect

Police in Cyprus have opened a probe into the actions of a possible serial killer after two women were found killed and dumped in a mineshaft, while a third, a six-year-old child, is still missing, Reuters reported.

The victims were discovered in the space of a week at an abandoned mine about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of the capital Nicosia. One has been identified as a 39-year-old woman from the Philippines who disappeared in May, 2018 along with her six-year-old daughter. A second victim, found late on Saturday, is thought to be a 28-year-old from the Philippines who was also reported missing last year, though has not been definitively identified. A 35-year-old career officer with the Cypriot army is in custody on suspicion of killing all three.