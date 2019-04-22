News
Pashinyan convokes consultation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol PAshinyan held a consultation with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan and governors, the PM's office reported.

During the consultation issues referring to the preparations of spring agricultural activities, the existing problems and ways to solve them were discussed. The governors reported on the implementation process of a number of projects. Other issues referring to the raising of effectiveness of the provincial administrations were discussed.

PM Pashinyan assigned tasks to the governors to effectively implement the projects in the mentioned directions.
