Flash LLC President on new criminal case instituted against him

President of Flash LLC, businessman Barsegh Beglaryan claims that he doesn’t know that a new criminal case has been instituted against him. Beglaryan today told journalists in court that he hadn’t been summoned to an interview under the new case.
“You’re making me say something, but I’m telling you I know nothing,” he said.
When asked if he considers himself innocent, the businessman said he has always abided by the law.
Recently, a new criminal case was instituted in relation to Beglaryan. Police say the criminal case was instituted under the elements of Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (Arrogation).
When asked if he knew what arrogation meant, Beglaryan said he didn’t. When asked what changes he had noticed in the economy following the revolution in Armenia, he urged journalists to ask the Prime Minister.