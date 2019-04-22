IRGC: Iran may close Hormuz Strait

Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump has decided not to reissue Iran oil waivers when they expire in May, Press TV reported.
According to him, the Strait of Hormuz is an international maritime passage and Iran may close the strategic waterway if prevented from using it.
"According to international law, the Strait of Hormuz is a waterway and we will close it [to other countries] in case we are banned from using it," the Iranian military commander said