Mosul officials embezzle more than $60 million

Mosul officials embezzled more than $60 million in public funds, AFP reported.

Iraq's anti-corruption Integrity Commission stated that officials from the Nineveh province had embezzled a total of $64 million in public funds. At the same time, they included nearly $40 million set aside to rebuild the city, which was ravaged by three years of Islamic State group. The money was stolen in the aftermath of a tragic ferry sinking in March that left more than 100 people dead and prompted parliament to unanimously fire governor Nawfel Akoub, who has since gone on the run, Daily Mail reported.

In the statement, the Commission said officials "close to Akoub" had stolen the funds but did not accuse him personally. It said 14 officials were detained earlier this month after its probe found that "cheques and wire transfers of public funds had been made out to the personal accounts of senior officials". So far, only $ 6 million has been returned.