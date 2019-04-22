Third Armenian president welcomes new members of Republican Party of Armenia

I want you all to have a clear-cut civil position. This is what third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said as he welcomed the new members of the Republican Party of Armenia at the political party’s headquarters today.

In the beginning of his speech, he stated that for now he will only congratulate them for their desire to participate in political processes. “I don’t have a lot to say for the time being. I deemed it necessary to come up here and congratulate you for your desire to participate in political processes. I wish you all success and wish that the headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia becomes a place you will always want to visit. This is very important.”

When head of the youth wing of the Republican Party of Armenia and director of the Andranik Margaryan Political School Hayk Mamijanyan said people blame the young members for not being active and demand that they be active, Serzh Sargsyan said the following: Any leader or elected person can’t push others to do things against their will. We will never create obstacles for you. Your active efforts simply need to be aimed at making our country a better country. I want you to have a clear-cut civil position. I’m not blaming you for anything. I’m expressing my desire.”

When the president asked if there were any questions, a young girl responded and told the president to return to politics. In response, Serzh Sargsyan said he doesn’t have much to say to them and will have something to say when he answers the questions from media outlets interested in the Republican Party of Armenia.