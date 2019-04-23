News
Trump files a lawsuit to block congressional subpoena
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit to block a subpoena issued by the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee for information about Trump’s personal and business finances, Reuters reported.

The subpoena requires the president to provide information about his personal financial situation and the financing of his business. It contains the requirement to provide documents for eight years. The Trump Organization, the president’s privately owned real estate company, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings issued the subpoena to the president’s accountant after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified to Congress in February that Trump had misrepresented his net worth.
