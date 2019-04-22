Armenia FM visits Engineering City in Yerevan

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today visited the Engineering City in Yerevan. He toured the center and was introduced to the concept of the Engineering City and the latest engineering solutions of the operating companies and their product models with the accompaniment of Director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF) Bagrat Yengibaryan.

With satisfaction, the interlocutors stated that the development of the IT sector in Armenia has provided the opportunity to focus more on domestic products and attached importance to the role of the IT sector in the creation of favorable preconditions for the development of science and engineering and the preparation of specialists in high demand.

Armenia’s foreign minister highlighted the fact that the smart development agenda of the Armenian government is one of the overriding priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy and that Armenia has a lot to present in the IT sector.

The parties attached importance to the need for promoting mutually beneifical cooperation to observe the opportunities to present Armenian products abroad and discover new markets.

The minister also visited the Museums of Universe, Science and Technologies.