Armenia State Oversight Service Head's message to employees

Stay dedicated to your job, either with or without me. This is what Head of the State Oversight Service (powers are temporarily terminated) Davit Sanasaryan wrote on his Facebook page, conveying a message to the employees of the State Oversight Service.

“Dear teammates, my supporters in the fight against corruption,

I know this is a difficult period and you are concerned about this undesired criminal case over the State Oversight Service and me. However, I want you to never think twice about what you are doing and never doubt for a second that your work is in vain. Don’t forget that the strengthening of the foundations of the New Armenia also depends on the effectiveness of the State Oversight Service.

Remember that you represent the Prime Minister within state bodies. Do all you can to prevent potential unlawful acts with your presence and make sure there is not much need for the State Oversight Service to exercise its powers in the near future.

My dears, in a short while, the public will be convinced of my innocence, and I will probably join you in this fight. However, stay dedicated to your job, either with or without me…

Remember, there is no heart bigger than the heart of a volunteer, and the State needs volunteers like you.

I love and am proud of you all and am certain that you will receive the same appreciation from our people,” wrote Sanasaryan.

On April 18, Head of the State Oversight Service of the Republic of Armenia Davit Sanasaryan was charged with misuse of official powers, and a signature to not leave the country was selected as a preventive measure. Davit Sanasaryan and his attorney, Inesa Petrosyan claim that the case is phony. However, several deputies of the My Step alliance say there can’t be any phony case in the New Armenia.