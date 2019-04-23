Trump not worried “even a little bit” about prospect of impeachment

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Congress “can’t impeach” him over the findings of the Mueller report into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and his alleged attempts to hamper the respective investigation, AFP reported.
Insisting that he did nothing wrong, Trump also denied a portrait of dysfunction in the White House where disobedient aides are said to have saved him from committing obstruction of justice by refusing to carry out his instructions.
And asked by reporters whether the prospect of impeachment worries him, Trump replied: “Not even a little bit.”
“Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach,” Trump stated earlier on Twitter. “It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!”