News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Trump not worried “even a little bit” about prospect of impeachment
Trump not worried “even a little bit” about prospect of impeachment
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Congress “can’t impeach” him over the findings of the Mueller report into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and his alleged attempts to hamper the respective investigation, AFP reported.

Insisting that he did nothing wrong, Trump also denied a portrait of dysfunction in the White House where disobedient aides are said to have saved him from committing obstruction of justice by refusing to carry out his instructions.

And asked by reporters whether the prospect of impeachment worries him, Trump replied: “Not even a little bit.”

“Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach,” Trump stated earlier on Twitter. “It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos