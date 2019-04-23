News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 310
Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 310
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka has reached 310, and 480 others are injured, News 1st reported.

Earlier, 290 people were reported killed and 500 others—injured in these explosions. 

The first series of these blasts in Sri Lanka occurred on Easter Sunday. The first six took place at three churches in capital city Colombo as well as in Negombo and Batticaloa towns and at three hotels, while the next two explosions occurred in Dehiwala and Dematagoda—two suburbs of Colombo.

According to local media, suicide bombers had carried out these terrorist acts.

Another explosion occurred in the capital city on Monday, and near a church where one of Sunday’s blasts had taken place.

Sri Lankan authorities have declared Tuesday a day of mourning in the memory of those who lost their lives in these explosions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 290
The main target of these attacks was the local Christians…
 Armenian President: Resurrection of Jesus Christ unites us, inspires and empowers us all
This day is celebrated by the Christian world with a special festiveness and love, especially by our people...
 Notre Dame Cathedral fire put out
But water continues to be discharged on its structures…
 Pope Francis resignation of Chilean cardinal, involved in sex abuse scandal
Bishop Celestino Aós Braco of the Chilean city of Copiapó will run the Santiago archdiocese until a new archbishop is named...
 Armenian church blown up in Aleppo to reopen in spring
Its reconstruction is funded by the donations from the faithful among the Armenian community of the city…
 Pope Francis meets with UAE leadership
Pope was welcomed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos