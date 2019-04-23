Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 310

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka has reached 310, and 480 others are injured, News 1st reported.

Earlier, 290 people were reported killed and 500 others—injured in these explosions.

The first series of these blasts in Sri Lanka occurred on Easter Sunday. The first six took place at three churches in capital city Colombo as well as in Negombo and Batticaloa towns and at three hotels, while the next two explosions occurred in Dehiwala and Dematagoda—two suburbs of Colombo.

According to local media, suicide bombers had carried out these terrorist acts.

Another explosion occurred in the capital city on Monday, and near a church where one of Sunday’s blasts had taken place.

Sri Lankan authorities have declared Tuesday a day of mourning in the memory of those who lost their lives in these explosions.