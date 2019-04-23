News
Kim Jong-un’s sister arrives in Russia’s Vladivostok ahead of leaders' summit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kim Jong-un’s sister Yo-jong has arrived in Russia’s Vladivostok ahead of her brother’s arrival amid Russia-North Korea summit, Chosun Ilbo reported

"Kim Yo-jong boarded a flight in Pyongyang for Vladivostok in the morning," a source said adding: “She flew to Russia ahead of Kim Jong-un to prepare for the summit.”

As reported earlier, the summit will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, probably at Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island off Vladivostok.

The North Korean leader will visit Russia at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
