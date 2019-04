One person has died and two others are injured after a major road accident Monday, in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At around 11։10pm, an Opel and a Lada collided on the Sevan-Martuni-Getap motorway, and due to black ice on the road.

According to shamshyan.com, Samvel Avetisyan, 59, one of the Lada’s passengers, died en route to Sevan town hospital.

Those who had assembled at the scene were saying that two others were injured and taken to hospital.