Tuesday
April 23
40 arrested amid explosions in Sri Lanka
40 arrested amid explosions in Sri Lanka
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The number of suspects detained in the case of the explosions in Sri Lanka reached 40, CNN reported

Earlier, it was reported about the 29 detainees. Their number includes the driver of the van, which, presumably, was used by suicide bombers, as well as the owner of the house where some of them lived.

The security services of Sri Lanka detained a Syrian citizen for questioning in a case involving the organization of a series of explosions, Reuters added.

As reported earlier, according to the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka has reached 310, and 480 others are injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
