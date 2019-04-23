News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
3rd stage of India's general parliamentary elections kick off
3rd stage of India's general parliamentary elections kick off
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The third of the seven stages of Indian general parliamentary elections began on Tuesday in 13 states and two union territories.

According to the Indian Election Commission of India, polling stations opened at 07:00 local time in 116 electoral districts, Xinhua reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast his ballot in Ahmedabad in the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s President Amit Shah is one of the candidates.

In total, about 900 million voters are registered in India. General parliamentary elections began in the country on April 11, the first and second stages have already passed. Voters have so far demonstrated a fairly high turnout of about 66%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos