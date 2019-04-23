3rd stage of India's general parliamentary elections kick off

The third of the seven stages of Indian general parliamentary elections began on Tuesday in 13 states and two union territories.
According to the Indian Election Commission of India, polling stations opened at 07:00 local time in 116 electoral districts, Xinhua reported.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast his ballot in Ahmedabad in the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s President Amit Shah is one of the candidates.
In total, about 900 million voters are registered in India. General parliamentary elections began in the country on April 11, the first and second stages have already passed. Voters have so far demonstrated a fairly high turnout of about 66%.