Real owners of Armenia metal mines shall now be disclosed by mandatory requirement of law

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday passed, in the second reading, the package of bills on making addenda to the code on natural resources and to the law on state registration of legal entities, separate subdivisions, institutions and individual entrepreneurs, as well as the law on making an amendment and an addendum to the law on public service.

Accordingly, the whole process of disclosure of the actual proprietors of metal mining organizations in Armenia shall be regulated

As a result, the passed bills shall lead to ensuring comprehensive sectoral law regulations, and contribute to the introduction of mechanisms for the disclosure of real owners in Armenia.