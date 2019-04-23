Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg dies aged 98

The Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, died aged 98 years, BBC reported.
Grand Duke Henri announced the death of his father in a statement on Tuesday, saying: "It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of my beloved father, His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean, who has passed away in peace, surrounded by the affection of his family."
Born January 5, 1921 in the castle of Berg (Luxembourg), he studied in Luxembourg and continued his education in UK, graduating in 1938 from Emplfors College in Yorkshire.
A graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he took part in the D-Day landings, and the liberation of Luxembourg from Nazi Germany.
He married Princess Joséphine-Charlotte of Belgium in 1953, and together they had five children.