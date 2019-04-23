Armenia parliament unanimously ratifies EAEU-China trade and economic cooperation agreement

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday passed several laws, in the second reading, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from parliament.
In particular, the MPs unanimously approved the package of laws on making amendments and addenda to the law on state support of the high technology sector, as well as to the Tax Code; the law on paying compensation to those who were affected by the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008; the law on making amendments and addenda to the law on Armenia’s natural resources and to related laws; and the package of bills on making amendments to the laws on identification cards and Armenian citizens’ passports.
Also, the agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and China was unanimously ratified.