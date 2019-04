Journalist fell victim to an atrocious battery in Azerbaijan. The incident occurred in a restaurant in the Absheron district.

Zhala Aliyeva, 39, said she was a journalist and came to a hotel-restaurant after a complaint. After that, the conflict began. Whether Z.Aliyev really works in the media is still unknown.

The ambulance team delivered the woman to the Clinical Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a head injury.