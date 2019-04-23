News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Over 50 people died during vote counting in Indonesia
Over 50 people died during vote counting in Indonesia
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 54 people died from severe fatigue during the counting of votes after the general elections in Indonesia, said Chair of the Central Election Commission of the country Arief Budiman.

According to him, during the counting of votes held throughout the country on April 17, 54 representatives of the electoral commission died from severe overwork, another 32 were hospitalized, TASS reported referring to Tempo.

The April 17 elections were the largest in the world. Indonesian citizens elected president, deputies of two chambers of parliament, local legislators. Almost 240 thousand candidates participated in the elections, who applied for 20 thousand seats. Turnout reached almost 80% of the 193 million people eligible to vote. More than 813 thousand polling stations have been opened.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NSS conducts search operations at prison cells
The NSS is currently investigating the case to uncover the mechanism how the contraband appeared inside the prison....
 Armenian prosecutors apply for Mihran Poghosyan’s extradition from Russia
Russian law enforcers have detained Poghosyan…
 Vachagan Ghazaryan vs Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials trial over
Vachagan Ghazaryan was also present at the trial today...
 Armenia Police to launch criminal investigation against demonstrators blocking roads to Amulsar gold mine
The Prosecutor will have fifteen days from the official receipt of the judgment to appeal to the Cassation Court of Armenia…
 Sedrak Kocharyan vs. Artur Vanetsyan case hearing resumes at Yerevan court
The son of Armenia’s second President demands from the National Security Service chief to publicly renounce the “slanderous” information he had disseminated…
 Journalist violently beaten in Azerbaijan
The ambulance team delivered the woman to the Clinical Medical Center…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos