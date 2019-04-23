Over 50 people died during vote counting in Indonesia

At least 54 people died from severe fatigue during the counting of votes after the general elections in Indonesia, said Chair of the Central Election Commission of the country Arief Budiman.

According to him, during the counting of votes held throughout the country on April 17, 54 representatives of the electoral commission died from severe overwork, another 32 were hospitalized, TASS reported referring to Tempo.

The April 17 elections were the largest in the world. Indonesian citizens elected president, deputies of two chambers of parliament, local legislators. Almost 240 thousand candidates participated in the elections, who applied for 20 thousand seats. Turnout reached almost 80% of the 193 million people eligible to vote. More than 813 thousand polling stations have been opened.