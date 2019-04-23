News
Tuesday
April 23
California legislature commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
California legislature commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the California Legislature today commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today Californians pause and remember the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian Genocide. We also acknowledge the many contributions the Armenian community has made to our nation,” said Senator Scott Wilk. “The strength of the survivors and their descendants is evidenced by the leaders, innovators and thinkers of Armenian descent who have enriched our communities and thrived both here in America and throughout the world.”

“Today, we remember and honor the 1.5 million souls lost during the Armenian Genocide and celebrate the strength and perseverance of our community,” stated Assembly member Adrin Nazarian. “Our community is flourishing in California yet we must remain vigilant against injustice, home and abroad.”

 “April 24th is such a dark moment in world history that set in motion unspeakable horrors. Descendants and survivors of the Genocide need their family’s stories told and the tragedies to be remembered. I am honored to be in the position to add my voice to California’s appropriate commemoration and share my prayers to appreciate the Armenians in the diaspora and in Armenia,” Senator Portantino said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
