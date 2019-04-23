Armenia President signs law on amendments to National Assembly rules of procedure

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian has signed the law on making amendments and addenda to the rules of procedure of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
This is the controversial law which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had described as anti-revolutionary and, as a result, the NA building was blockaded by the people, on October 2 of the year past.
Several days ago, the Constitutional Court recognized this law—which was prepared by the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia as well as the Prosperous Armenia Party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party factions in the preceding parliament—in conformity with the country’s constitution.