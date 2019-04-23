News
Four blasts recorded in Libya
Four blasts recorded in Libya
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Four consecutive explosions were recorded in the eastern part of Tripoli on Tuesday, local residents told RIA Novosti.

According to them, the explosions were in the Ain Zara and Halla al-Ferdzhan area in the east of Tripoli.

The commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, on April 4 ordered his forces to launch an offensive on Tripoli to liberate from terrorists.

After the overthrow and murder of the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya virtually ceased to function as a single state. Now dual power reigns in the country.

The parliament elected by the people sits in the east, and in the west, in the capital Tripoli, the government of national consensus headed by Fayez Sarraj rules with the support of the UN and the European Union. The authorities in the eastern part of the country operate independently of Tripoli and cooperate with the Libyan National Army.
