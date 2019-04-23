News
Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley opens at Armenia Parliament garden (PHOTOS)
Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley opens at Armenia Parliament garden (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley officially opened Tuesday at the garden of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The event brought together NA President Ararat Mirzoyan, Vice Presidents Alen Simonyan and Vahe Enfiajyan, NA majority My Step faction head Lilit Makunts, and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

Also, Mirzoyan and Kopirkin jointly planted a tree.

The parliament speaker noted that the founding of this alley was very symbolic, since it represents the age-old Armenian-Russian friendship as wholeness from “roots” to “branches.”

The Russian ambassador, for his part, said he was very excited and happy to take part in this opening ceremony of the Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
