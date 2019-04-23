Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley opens at Armenia Parliament garden (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley officially opened Tuesday at the garden of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The event brought together NA President Ararat Mirzoyan, Vice Presidents Alen Simonyan and Vahe Enfiajyan, NA majority My Step faction head Lilit Makunts, and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

Also, Mirzoyan and Kopirkin jointly planted a tree.

The parliament speaker noted that the founding of this alley was very symbolic, since it represents the age-old Armenian-Russian friendship as wholeness from “roots” to “branches.”

The Russian ambassador, for his part, said he was very excited and happy to take part in this opening ceremony of the Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley.