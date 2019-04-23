Tina Kandelaki links Zelensky's victory to triumph of Armenia's Pashinyan

Vladimir Zelensky, who won the Ukrainian presidential elections, as well as Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan still need to have an understanding of the scale and intricacy of practical and managerial work. This is what Russian TV personality and producer Tina Kandelaki wrote on Ekho Moskvi’s radio blog.

“Zelensky scored a landslide victory in the Ukrainian presidential elections. It is important to understand that this is mostly the victory of Instagram and the world of infotainment and entertainment that we are living in. Although I have sympathy for Zelensky, one thing is clear for me: both Ukraine’s Zelensky and Armenia’s Pashinyan need to have an understanding of the scale and intricacy of practical and managerial work.

As I was watching the debates, what was also clear to me was the fact that people would support the candidate who best showed his professionalism. As for the preferences of millennials, they initially support optimistic, friendly content with the right color correction that is much needed on Instagram. The comparison of the popularity of the candidates on Instagram becomes a more objective indicator of their perspectives. Welcome to the world of new paradigms where the digital controls the minds of the audience with new rules. This concerns not only the citizens of Ukraine, but also everyone because after all, after Pashinyan, Zelensky’s election is nothing but a chain of interconnected events.”