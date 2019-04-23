Armenian Republican Party Vice-Chairman on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is persistently keeping silent. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page. He particularly stated the following:
“I have been raising this issue for months, but as I have seen during the past year, the new authorities of Armenia don’t care about serious issues.
Today Azerbaijan declared that the new agreement on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be signed on May 13.
I would like to remind that during the days leading up to the signing of the agreement, Brussels will be hosting a high-level conference that is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership and will be attended by the leaders of the Member States of the Eastern Partnership, including Armenia.
Weeks ago, I had addressed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia with the following questions that remained unanswered:
1. Is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia tracking the preparations for the new EU-Azerbaijan agreement?
2. Do the formulations about Artsakh in this agreement satisfy Armenia and are they compatible with the provisions stipulated in the EU-Armenia agreement?
I don’t want to get ahead of myself and give evaluations, but God forbid we record this as another failure of Nikol Pashinyan.”