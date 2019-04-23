Analyst: Armenia's lack of specialists reason for poor quality of state services

The lack of specialists has led to poor quality of the provision of state services. This is what President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Gagik Makaryan said during an April 23 press conference.
According to him, the proclaimed optimization still isn’t having a positive impact. The only justified optimization was the layoff of specialists of regional governor’s offices.
According to the analyst, Armenia’s government officials need to learn how to resign from office, not wait for others to dismiss them.
Makaryan stated that the government is making an economic revolution by trying to change the mindset of the people and by returning the billions to the state budget.
Touching upon the government’s plan to spend AMD 124 million to celebrate Citizen’s Day, Gagik Makaryan stated that there is nothing unusual since any political force that comes to power tries to set a day that will be linked to the particular political force.
Recently, the Armenian government decided to allocate AMD 124 million to celebrate Citizen’s Day on the last Saturday of April.