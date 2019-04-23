Putin and Aliyev will meet in Beijing

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.04.2019

Armenia PM on how Zelensky should build ties with Russia President

Torch-lit march kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan (live)

Russian ambassador: It's our duty to remember tragic events of 1915

NSS conducts search operations at prison cells

Armenian army holds artillery training with Grad rocket launcher system

Car importers content with meeting with Armenia's State Revenue Committee head

Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Development receives Swedish delegation

Minister: More voluntary migrants returning to Armenia, face reintegration issue

Armen Ashotyan: Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign before meeting with Karen Karapetyan

Iraqi Kurdistan delegation arrives in Yerevan to commemorate Armenian Genocide

Armenia State Oversight Service rep may be released from remand in custody

Armenian prosecutors apply for Mihran Poghosyan’s extradition from Russia

Iran puts US Central Command on terrorist list

Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia-Russia brotherly allied relations correspond to two peoples’ interests

Vachagan Ghazaryan vs Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials trial over

Dollar still depreciating in Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia launches blog

Armenia Police to launch criminal investigation against demonstrators blocking roads to Amulsar gold mine

Analyst: Armenia's lack of specialists reason for poor quality of state services

Sedrak Kocharyan vs. Artur Vanetsyan case hearing resumes at Yerevan court

Armenia State Revenue Committee head in meeting with car importers

Analyst: Armenia needs to neutralize negative impact on investments

My Step: Russian president to visit Armenia this year

Armenia's deputy parliamentary speaker on Davit Sanasaryan's wife's comment

Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary to be marked in Ukraine

Tina Kandelaki links Zelensky's victory to triumph of Armenia's Pashinyan

ISIS claims responsibility for blasts in Sri Lanka

Armenia deputy parliament speaker on Russia supporting Robert Kocharyan

Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 321

Over 50 people died during vote counting in Indonesia

Armenian Republican Party Vice-Chairman on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement

Armenian-Russian Friendship Alley opens at Armenia Parliament garden (PHOTOS)

Russian ambassador to Armenia on rearmament of Russian air base at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan

Czech Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU deal

ARF: Armenia authorities underestimate importance of Armenian Genocide consequences’ elimination

Four blasts recorded in Libya

Journalist violently beaten in Azerbaijan

Armenia President signs law on amendments to National Assembly rules of procedure

Date of 1st court hearing on criminal case involving Armenia General Manvel Grigoryan and wife is announced

Turkish group in US to stage action in attempt to silence Armenian Genocide protest

3rd stage of India's general parliamentary elections kick off

Armenia Defense Minister attending international conference in Russia

Steps are taken so that Armenia startups’ representatives visit Silicon Valley

Divine Liturgy commemorating Armenian Genocide victims held at Maronite cathedral of Paris

Armenian woman dies during Moscow-Yerevan flight

Armenia parliament unanimously ratifies EAEU-China trade and economic cooperation agreement

California legislature commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

40 arrested amid explosions in Sri Lanka

Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg dies aged 98

Oil prices are on the rise

32 candidates to run in Algeria’s presidential elections

Real owners of Armenia metal mines shall now be disclosed by mandatory requirement of law

Kim Jong-un’s sister arrives in Russia’s Vladivostok ahead of leaders' summit

Turkish consulate general in Zurich attacked

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

Russian airbase in Armenia to be re-equipped with new-generation fighter jets

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Gegharkunik; 1 dead, 2 injured

Newspaper: Armenia will give some points to Azerbaijan at Eurovision

Trump not worried “even a little bit” about prospect of impeachment

Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 310

Cyprus probes 'unprecedented' killings by serial killer suspect

Turkey slams US move to end waivers on Iran oil imports

Trump files a lawsuit to block congressional subpoena

Mosul officials embezzle more than $60 million

Bolton believes that Iran "must change its behavior"

Armenia parliament speaker: Davit Sanasaryan has right to claim case is phony

Armenia State Oversight Service Head's message to employees

Armenian MP: Changes in government structure to cause problems

Bright Armenia Party MP on Russian TV channels in Armenia

Poroshenko left, but promised to return

China criticizes US effort to reduce Iran oil sales

Armenia FM visits Engineering City in Yerevan

Armenia PM takes photo with Artur Aleksanyan and Narek Hakhnazaryan

Davutoglu challenges Erdogan

Iran considers all US sanctions illegal

Serzh Sargsyan: I will answer questions when the time comes

Third Armenian president welcomes new members of Republican Party of Armenia

Pompeo voices disappointment at delay in Afghan talks with Taliban

Iran and Pakistan agree to set up a joint rapid reaction unit

Citizens of Armenia's Masis attack local pastor

IRGC: Iran may close Hormuz Strait

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.04.2019

Pashinyan convokes consultation

Flash LLC President on new criminal case instituted against him

9 people detained over attack on Turkish opposition leader

My Step faction MP: Injured police officers will also be compensated

White House announces total ban on Iranian oil

US to announce a total ban on import of Iranian oil

National Television/Radio Commission: Armenia compelled to broadcast Russian TV channels

Armenia PM on country's demographic issues

Armenia PM on country's course

Armenia PM on his cabinet and staying in power

Free transportation routes for visitors on April 24th

PM: Armenia people’s vision should be seen in Karabakh issue

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Party wasn't silent observer during March 1 events

Police chief holds working consultation

Sri Lanka authorities accuse local Islamist group of terrorist attacks

Peskov: Moscow will judge new Ukrainian president by his deeds