News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armenia Police to launch criminal investigation against demonstrators blocking roads to Amulsar gold mine
Armenia Police to launch criminal investigation against demonstrators blocking roads to Amulsar gold mine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Incidents

On July 24, 2018, Lydian Armenia CJSC, a subsidiary of Lydian International Limited, filed a complaint with the Jermuk Unit of the Vayots Dzor Police Department to initiate an investigation and file criminal charges against the protesters that had set up illegal blockades of roads accessing the Amulsar [gold mine] Project site, the company noted in a statement.

The Police denied this request, resulting in the Company applying for a reversal of the Police decision with the Ararat and Vayots Dzor Regions’ General Jurisdiction Court on September 30, 2018. The court ruled in Lydian’s favor on January 18, 2019, establishing that the Police failed to initiate a criminal case based on the alleged violations. The Vayots Dzor Prosecutor appealed the Court’s ruling.

On April 19, 2019 the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia rejected the appeal filed by the Vayots Dzor Prosecutor requesting that the court’s ruling in favor of the Company be overturned.

The Prosecutor will have fifteen days from the official receipt of the judgment to appeal to the Cassation Court of Armenia (the highest Armenian court). If the Prosecutor does not appeal or if the appeal is rejected the original ruling will be sustained and the Prosecutor will be compelled to initiate a criminal investigation of the protesters under the articles of hooliganism and arrogation of the Armenian Criminal Code.

“Lydian has suffered unlawful actions and inactions that have been in breach of both Armenian and international law,” João Carrêlo, Lydian’s President and CEO stated. “The recent rulings of the courts in Armenia support Lydian’s position with respect to the illegal road blockades that have deprived Lydian of its legal right to operate. We hope that the Armenian authorities will follow up promptly on the court rulings, and initiate criminal proceedings and remedy the damage caused to Lydian by the illegal road blockades. We strongly believe that the restoration of the rule of law is in the best interest not only of Lydian, its shareholders, lenders, employees and the surrounding communities, but also serves the interests of Armenia as a whole.”

As per the statement, Lydian fully reserves all rights and remedies to address any disputes under Armenian and international law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NSS conducts search operations at prison cells
The NSS is currently investigating the case to uncover the mechanism how the contraband appeared inside the prison....
 Armenian prosecutors apply for Mihran Poghosyan’s extradition from Russia
Russian law enforcers have detained Poghosyan…
 Vachagan Ghazaryan vs Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials trial over
Vachagan Ghazaryan was also present at the trial today...
 Sedrak Kocharyan vs. Artur Vanetsyan case hearing resumes at Yerevan court
The son of Armenia’s second President demands from the National Security Service chief to publicly renounce the “slanderous” information he had disseminated…
 Over 50 people died during vote counting in Indonesia
The April 17 elections were the largest in the world…
 Journalist violently beaten in Azerbaijan
The ambulance team delivered the woman to the Clinical Medical Center…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos