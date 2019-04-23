News
Dollar still depreciating in Armenia
Dollar still depreciating in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.56/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.42 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 542 (down by AMD 0.18), that of one British pound totaled AMD 626.56 (up by AMD 0.47), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.56 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 231.54, AMD 19,751.04 and AMD 13,779.44, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
