US Ambassador to Armenia launches blog
US Ambassador to Armenia launches blog
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has launched a blog, entitled “U.S. DESPAN IN HAYASTAN,” in Armenian and English.

“I want to use this space to let you know a little bit more about me and to share my thoughts on a variety of issues, including those that sometimes fall outside the traditional diplomatic box.” The ambassador wrote, in particular, on this blog. “I hope to provide some insight into the United States – not just our government, but also our businesses and, most importantly, our people.  You might hear from me on issues of environmental protection, intellectual property, as well as cultural topics. 

“But first, about me. You can read about my career from my biography, but I want to go beyond the official nature of my work and tell you a little more.” 

The blog is accessible here.
Հայերեն
