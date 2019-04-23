Car importers content with meeting with Armenia's State Revenue Committee head

The protest of Armenia’s car importers and their meeting with Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan have drawn to an end.

They were complaining about expenses for transport, standing in long lines at the customs house and refused to pay a 20% income tax from sale of a second imported car.

After the meeting of the head of the State Revenue Committee and the protesters, it became clear that the provision for payment of the 20% income tax for import of a second car is not in effect because the package of amendments to the Tax Code has not been adopted by the National Assembly yet. “We’re satisfied with the meeting. It’s up to them to decide what will happen next. The State Revenue Committee has set up a task force. The parliament is considering the issue. Let’s see what happens,” one of the car importers said.