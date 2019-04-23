News
Shinzo Abe vows to help France rebuild Notre-Dame
Shinzo Abe vows to help France rebuild Notre-Dame
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pledging to help France rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral, AP reported.

Abe arrived in France Tuesday as part of his tour of Europe and North America.

Speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron, Abe noted that he “was deeply saddened by the damage inflicted to the World Heritage” building.

According to him, the Japanese government “will spare no effort to bring its cooperation” in the reconstruction.

Macron and Abe will discuss the agenda of the upcoming summits of the G7 and G20 leaders, which will be held in France and Japan, respectively, this year.

They said they will also The parties also intend to talk about boosting economic growth through free trade, and address issues including North Korea and plastic waste in ocean.

 
