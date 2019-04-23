News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armen Ashotyan: Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign before meeting with Karen Karapetyan
Armen Ashotyan: Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign before meeting with Karen Karapetyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today Ararat Mirzoyan presented yet another myth about the meeting of Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan last year. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page. He particularly stated the following:

“I say “yet another” because Mikheil Saakashvili had told another story that was even more sensational and unreal than this meeting (Saakashvili had said that he had promised Pashinyan $270,000,000 that was waiting for him in a suitcase).

Getting back to Mirzoyan’s statement, I must highlight the fact that Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign from office prior to his and Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with Karen Karapetyan.

I believe Serzh Sargsyan can also touch upon this issue in his upcoming public speech.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Third Armenian president welcomes new members of Republican Party of Armenia
When head of the youth wing of the Republican Party of Armenia and director of...
 Pashinyan convokes consultation
During the consultation issues related to the process of spring pre-harvest works...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities have major problems in relations with Russia
No representative from Armenia’s ruling party, or from the parliamentary majority faction was invited to the Eurasian Conference…
 Armenia President signs executive order to regulate Constitutional Court judge election
On April 18, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed an...
 Armenia attorney general: We see grounds for keeping 2nd President Kocharyan in custody
And due to it, the body conducting the proceedings has filed a motion [with the court] to extend the period of his detention…
 Bright Armenia Party: New government continuing former governments’ policies
According to Marukyan, the incumbent authorities are factually...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos