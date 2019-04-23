Armen Ashotyan: Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign before meeting with Karen Karapetyan

Today Ararat Mirzoyan presented yet another myth about the meeting of Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan last year. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page. He particularly stated the following:

“I say “yet another” because Mikheil Saakashvili had told another story that was even more sensational and unreal than this meeting (Saakashvili had said that he had promised Pashinyan $270,000,000 that was waiting for him in a suitcase).

Getting back to Mirzoyan’s statement, I must highlight the fact that Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign from office prior to his and Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with Karen Karapetyan.

I believe Serzh Sargsyan can also touch upon this issue in his upcoming public speech.”