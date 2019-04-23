Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Development receives Swedish delegation

YEREVAN.- Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan received the Swedish delegation headed by Mayor of Södertälje Boel Godner; members of the city council, Linda Sjögren and Sargis-Hovhannes Khachaturyan were also included in the delegation. The meeting was organized by the ARF Dashnaktsutyun’s Armenian Cause Committee of Europe.
Minister Papikyan welcomed the guests and expressed their gratitude to the Swedish Parliament and the City Council of Södertälje for the unforgettable contribution to the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and the organization of annual commemoration events dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
In the context of the sustainable development of the Armenian-Swedish interstate relations, the minister also considered the expansion of the interregional and inter-community cooperation agenda and the outline of new horizons of partnership between the two countries.
Mayor of Södertälje Boel Godner, in turn, thanked for the reception and noted that the systemic changes and development tendencies of the country which have been established in Armenia since the beginning of last year give a great opportunity for the ongoing development of the Armenian-Swedish bilateral relations.
Suren Papikyan expressed his gratitude to the local authorities for the special attention and care shown to the Armenian community in the educational field and emphasized that it is extremely important for the people who survived the genocide to study their native language and culture.