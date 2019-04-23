Minister: More voluntary migrants returning to Armenia, face reintegration issue

Armenia has seen a sharp growth in the number of migrants voluntarily returning to Armenia, but they face problems with reintegration. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan said during a meeting with representatives of the International Organization for Migration today.
“Most of the programs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs are devoted to migration. I’m happy for this meeting because the effectiveness of our programs and strategies depends on the gathering of problems identified by our partnering and experienced organizations and localization of their best practices,” she stated.
The minister informed that the ministry is actively working in the fields of demography and employment and stressed that she anticipates close collaboration with local and international organizations, adding that all government officials share the ministry’s concerns.
Head of Office of the International Organization for Migration in Armenia Ilona Ter-Minasyan informed that the organization has been carrying out its mission in Armenia since 1993 and that the organization’s mission has changed and been expanded considerably over the past 15 years. She also informed that the organization is carrying out a program for support to voluntary return in over 20 countries. According to the United Nations, on average, 150-200 migrants voluntarily return to Armenia every year, but the organization has supported over 1,800 people over the past two years.