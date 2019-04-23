Turkish FM sharply slams US move to end waivers on Iran oil imports

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has criticized the United States for imposing its decision of slapping sanctions on Iran to third countries.
“By pointing out from which country to buy oil instead of Iran, the US crosses every line of decency," Cavusoglu stated during the joint news conference with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov in the Turkish capital Ankara, Anadulu reported.
According to him, Ankara has consistently opposed such sanctions. "We have declared that these sanctions are wrong and we do not intend to join them. We are against such pressure, "Cavusoglu said.
In his opinion, Washington's restrictions, first of all, affect the Iranian population. In addition, they are extremely dangerous in terms of stability and security in the region.
Cavusoglu explained that it would be difficult for Turkey and other countries to diversify the sources of oil supplies. In this regard, he recalled that the oil pipelines passing through the territory of Iraq, were seriously damaged during the occupation of the IS, and it will take a long time to recover.The US administration has officially announced that it will not extend the exemption from the sanctions on the import of Iranian oil.
The current set of waivers -- issued to China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- expire May 2.