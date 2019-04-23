News
Wednesday
April 24
News
Wednesday
April 24
Russian court upholds motion to remand Mihran Poghosyan in custody for 40 days
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A Russian court has upheld the motion of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation on remanding former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of the Republic of Armenia Mihran Poghosyan in custody for 40 days. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I deem it necessary to inform that, through the cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, a court of the Russian Federation today upheld the motion of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation to remand Mihran Poghosyan in custody for 40 days in order to consider the issue of his extradition to the Republic of Armenia,” he wrote.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had informed that in the Republic of Karelia law-enforcement authorities of the Russian Federation had detained former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer Mihran Poghosyan, who was wanted by the Special Investigation Service of the Republic of Armenia. The latter informed that the process of extradition is in progress.
