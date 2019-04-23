Analyst: Armenian troops must participate in parade for victory in WWI

Armenian troops must participate in the parade dedicated to the victory in the First World War. This is what politician Levon Shirinyan said during the April 23 seminar entitled “France and the Armenian People: From the Armenian Genocide to Our Days”.
According to him, the victory of Armenian troops over the Turks, including in Baku didn’t allow German troops to dominate Baku’s oil. “The Turkish army’s victory would help German troops ensure fuel for their equipment in the summer of 1918, and this could have changed the course of the war. Not having statehood, the Armenians managed to make their tremendous contribution to the protection of mankind,” the analyst said.
On April 23, the city of Masis hosted a seminar entitled “France and the Armenian People: From the Armenian Genocide to Our Days”, which was followed by a march to the local St. George Armenian Church where 15 symbolic lamps will be placed in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.