Armenia Deputy PM introduces new Chairman of Public Services Regulatory Commission

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today introduced newly elected Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan to the members and personnel of the Commission, reports the news service of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.
Congratulating Garegin Baghramyan, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that his experience will allow him to make an essential contribution to the effective implementation of the objectives of the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
Avinyan said it is important for the Commission to continue to be an unbiased and independent structure and be able to best protect the interests of consumers.
Expressing gratitude for the trust, Garegin Baghramyan stressed that his efforts will be targeted at increase of the level of independence and transparency of the Commission and the balance of interests of consumers and economic operators to a new level and further strengthening of public relations.