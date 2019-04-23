News
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker's statement
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker's statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The position of the European Union on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clearly expressed in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the right to self-determination is among the principles for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said as she responded to the statement of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is incorporated in the EU-Azerbaijan Agreement.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs particularly said the following:

“First, I must state the fact that the texts that the EU negotiates with partnering countries are not public and are only available to parties directly involved in the process.

As far as the position of the European Union on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is concerned, it is clearly expressed in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the right to self-determination is also among the principles for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Moreover, this position has also been reaffirmed several times in the statements of high-ranking EU officials expressing support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

At various levels and platforms, Armenia has stressed several times and emphasizes once again the fact that it does not accept the adoption of a dual position on this issue that may contradict the approaches of the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group (the format with the international mandate for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict) and disturb the peace process.”
