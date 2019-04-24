Armenians mark 104th anniversary of Genocide

YEREVAN. – On April 24, 2019, Armenians worldwide and the civilized world commemorate the 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide; the first genocide of the 20th century.

Commemorations of this tragedy are held in virtually all countries where Armenians live. The main remembrance events, however, will be held at the Armenian Genocide Memorial on Tsitsernakaberd Hill, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. Armenian authorities, the Catholicos of All Armenians, MPs, members of governments, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political parties, the Armenian diaspora, and numerous other guests will visit Tsitsernakaberd on this day to pay tribute to the Genocide victims.

During the First World War, the Turkish authorities accused Armenians of sympathizing with Russia and used this as a pretext to declare the entire Armenian population their enemy. Under the order of the Ottoman rulers, the mass deportation and massacre of Armenians commenced on this day in 1915.

The subsequent events that occurred until 1923 are considered by many historians as a state-backed mass murder - genocide. The death toll of this tragedy exceeds 1.5 million people; the half of all Armenians at the turn of the last century.

Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire is formally recognized by numerous countries including Russia, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, and most US states. But it was first acknowledged in 1965 by Uruguay. This calamity is also recognized by the Vatican, the European Parliament, and the World Council of Churches.