Armenians mark 104th anniversary of Genocide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – On April 24, 2019, Armenians worldwide and the civilized world commemorate the 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide; the first genocide of the 20th century.

Commemorations of this tragedy are held in virtually all countries where Armenians live. The main remembrance events, however, will be held at the Armenian Genocide Memorial on Tsitsernakaberd Hill, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. Armenian authorities, the Catholicos of All Armenians, MPs, members of governments, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political parties, the Armenian diaspora, and numerous other guests will visit Tsitsernakaberd on this day to pay tribute to the Genocide victims.

During the First World War, the Turkish authorities accused Armenians of sympathizing with Russia and used this as a pretext to declare the entire Armenian population their enemy. Under the order of the Ottoman rulers, the mass deportation and massacre of Armenians commenced on this day in 1915.

The subsequent events that occurred until 1923 are considered by many historians as a state-backed mass murder - genocide. The death toll of this tragedy exceeds 1.5 million people; the half of all Armenians at the turn of the last century.

Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire is formally recognized by numerous countries including Russia, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, and most US states. But it was first acknowledged in 1965 by Uruguay. This calamity is also recognized by the Vatican, the European Parliament, and the World Council of Churches.
Torch-lit march ends in Yerevan
The more than two-hour march was organized by...
 Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Justifying genocide under veil of denial is shameful and dangerous
Justifying the genocide under the veil of denial is...
 Turkish flag burnt during torchlight procession on the eve of Armenian Genocide commemoration day
They are also carrying the flags of Armenia and the countries that officially recognized the Armenian Genocide...
 Torch-lit march kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan
Before the march, according to tradition, the participants burn...
 Russian ambassador: It's our duty to remember tragic events of 1915
Kopirkin noted that the activities of André Mandelstam were...
 Iraqi Kurdistan delegation arrives in Yerevan to commemorate Armenian Genocide
The sides highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Kurds friendship organization…
