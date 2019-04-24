Pashinyan on Armenian-Turkish relations: We have no need to beg

YEREVAN. – The normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations is needed to Turkey as much as it is needed to Armenia, and we have no need to beg. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in an interview with CivilNet, as he spoke about the possible steps toward normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations.

“The most important matter is to raise the international standing of the Republic of Armenia and to make the Republic of Armenia’s voice be more heard to the international community, and I believe we are going along that ‘road;’ we must be subtle in this regard,” he said. “The normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations is needed to Turkey as much as it is needed to Armenia, and we [Armenians] have no need to beg. Although it’s a matter that should be on our agenda, our stance should be very clear, principled and dignified, and first of all should be based on mutual respect. And in this sense, Armenia’s international standing and the respect towards Armenia should be continually increased.”

And responding to criticism that the incumbent Armenian authorities have initiated nothing toward the recognition of Armenian Genocide, Pashinyan noted: “It’s very clearly noted in our government program that the international recognition of Armenian Genocide shall be continued; that process goes on.”