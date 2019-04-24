News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Trump not to be allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace
Trump not to be allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will not be allowed to live in Buckingham Palace during their upcoming visit to the UK, Daily Mail reported

However, according to the source, President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle enjoyed the Queen's hospitality when they made a state visit in 2011.

The US leader will not be able to live in the palace because of the repair work, the source noted adding that this is very unusual for such an important visit, however the royal family had no bad intention. The work began last fall, long before the idea to invite Trump to the country.

As reported earlier, the President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos