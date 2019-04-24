Charles Aznavour’s son at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan: My father never had hatred towards any people

YEREVAN. – Nicolas Aznavour, one of the children of the legendary French Armenian artist, the late Charles Aznavour, on Wednesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on the 104th anniversary of this tragedy.
Speaking with reporters at the memorial, Nicolas Aznavour recalled that he is a successor of Genocide survivors.
“Today, coming before the Eternal Flame, I first of all felt what I was feeling beside my father. His wish that I be here on this day, on behalf of our family,” Nicolas Aznavour said. “I will continue to raise the matter of Armenian Genocide. But I want to stress that my father never had hatred towards any people. My father dreamed of peace, dreamed that there will be a happy youth who will live in peace.”