Constitutional Court head: I should not participate in constitutional amendments' process
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The head of the Armenian Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan said he should not participate in the process of constitutional amendments.

His remarks came on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

“I was one of the authors of past amendments. I can not explain this feeling, but it is somewhat different than if I had looked at all this from the side. I do not see such a need,” Tovmasyan said.

On the question of whether he feels guilty because of the crisis of last year, when the National Assembly could not elect the prime minister for two weeks, the head of the Constitutional Court gave a negative answer.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
