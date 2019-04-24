Armenian Constitutional Court head sees no need to amend Electoral Code

There is no need to amend the Electoral Code, the head of the Armenian Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan told reporters on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
Asked to comment whether the current "rating" system depoliticizes elections, he noted: “Both systems have omissions. In the case of the majority system, priority is given to the candidate, while his party affiliation may take second place. In the case of the proportional system, a large gap arises between the elect and the voters. The current system tried to solve this problem.”