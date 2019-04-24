News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armenian Constitutional Court head sees no need to amend Electoral Code
Armenian Constitutional Court head sees no need to amend Electoral Code
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

There is no need to amend the Electoral Code, the head of the Armenian Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan told reporters on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Asked to comment whether the current "rating" system depoliticizes elections, he noted: “Both systems have omissions. In the case of the majority system, priority is given to the candidate, while his party affiliation may take second place. In the case of the proportional system, a large gap arises between the elect and the voters. The current system tried to solve this problem.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos