Artsakh ex-FM: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is ongoing process

The international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is an ongoing process, and all steps are being taken in this direction, the ex-FM of Artsakh, Karen Mirzoyan, told reporters on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
“This process is not only important for us, but also has global significance. The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will help avoid the repetition of such tragedies in the future,” Mirzoyan noted.
Commenting on the criticism that the Armenian authorities are not making sufficient efforts for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Karen Mirzoyan noted that only authorized people should speak about any problem.