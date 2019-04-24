News
Wednesday
April 24
News
Yerevan Mayor on Armenian Genocide: We have to learn lessons
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We have to learn lessons. And the main lesson is that we [Armenians] have to be strong and always place our hope on ourselves.

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd Hill in Yerevan, and in connection with the 104th anniversary of this tragedy.

“The [Yerevan] municipal authorities are doing everything so that not only the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, but all the complexes and such events are properly organized,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
