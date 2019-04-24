Yerevan Mayor on Armenian Genocide: We have to learn lessons

YEREVAN. – We have to learn lessons. And the main lesson is that we [Armenians] have to be strong and always place our hope on ourselves.
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd Hill in Yerevan, and in connection with the 104th anniversary of this tragedy.
“The [Yerevan] municipal authorities are doing everything so that not only the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, but all the complexes and such events are properly organized,” he added.