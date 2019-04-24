Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chief on rights of Genocide victims’ beneficiaries: There is need to be careful here

YEREVAN. – Attainment of the recognition of Armenian Genocide relates to many issues, and also to archival studies, facts because law doesn’t like emotions.
Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, Gagik Harutyunyan, on Wednesday told the above-said to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, and in connection with the 104th anniversary of this tragedy.
In his words, there have to be clear facts and arguments, including with respect to the right for property.
“There are different aspects of right for property: individual’s right for property, collective property right,” Harutyunyan said. “Considerable part of that study also concerns the right for property. The problem here is what documents, what grounds, what arguments there are, and how to raise the matter of who will be considered a beneficiary, and how will that matter be raised so that future possible solutions become predictable.”
“Any step that can lead to a possible failure will be a very dangerous precedent,” he added. “There is a need to act carefully here.”