Armenian FM: Disaster is alternative to peace
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia attaches great importance to creating an atmosphere conducive to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The Foreign Minister noted that the priorities of the Armenian side are the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and security, and the peace talks should continue in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.

What comes to the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh in the talks process, then there is a consistent work.

According to him, it is possible to talk about mutual understanding between the parties insofar as Armenia makes its approaches clear. Highlighting the importance of assistance from the international community as a whole and the UN in particular the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Foreign Minister noted that Yerevan is working for peace.

“We say that there is no alternative to peace. The alternative to the peace is a disaster. As for the preparation of nations for peace, there are no clear formulas. This is a principle that needs to be developed,” the FM noted.

According to the FM, during his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, a wide range of issues were discussed, including the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Armenian Prime Minister represents Armenia. Artsakh authorities are elected by the Artsakh people. We can not assume all responsibilities without Artsakh,” Mnatsakanyan added.
